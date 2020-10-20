Advertisement

Pandemic (& Beyond) Positive Puppy Training

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, pet parents have spent a lot more time with their pets than normal. And, with new pet ownership steadily on the rise, pet parents are searching for effective training methods to ensure their furry family members are safely learning appropriate behaviors.

Professional dog trainer and National Dog Training Operations Manager at Petco, Darris Cooper, joins PSL with some updates on COVID-friendly training options and tips to help get pet parents and their pets back on the right track. Petco made a big and important recent decision to remove shock/e-collars from its assortment. As a result, Cooper highlights positive training methods in the interview.

Watch the interview to see what Cooper has to say about topics like:

  • What should you do when you first bring home a new pet/puppy?
  • What are the different ways pet parents can experience Positive Dog Training? How is reinforcement part of it?
  • Where can pet parents go to learn more? Petco dog training page---in store OR ONLINE! Virtual training/online training is a safe option now available.

Petco (website)

LOCAL STORES: 3860 Elmore Ave. / Davenport, IA / (563) 344-9297 OR 4411 16th St. Moline, IL / (309) 764-7387

Our Responsibility

As a Pet & Wellness company it’s not enough just to take a stance on shock collars, we also have a responsibility to shine a light on an alternative method, one that we have always believed in. Positive reinforcement based dog training back by experts and science. Learn more at Petco.com/dogtraining #StopTheShock

Posted by Darris Cooper: Animal Trainer/Pet Lifestyle Expert on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

