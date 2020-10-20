Advertisement

Pumpkin Pie Twist

Saving a store-bought pie or making brulee-style mini pies
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to continue her “Holiday Hosting” series. Today she is highlighting the Four Pillars of the Holiday Meal. In case you missed today’s first segment, let’s review the Four Pillars:

  1. Always the Entree
  2. Always the “Main” Side Dish
  3. Dessert
  4. Beverages

In this segment, she shows some examples of what to do about the third and fourth elements: Dessert & Beverages!

As for dessert, Steph shoes how to dress up a store-bought pumpkin pie or a wonky pie that you’ve baked yourself (such as cracks or the watery stuff on top). The secret is re-doing the top! Here’s how: Godke recommends just preparing the pumpkin pie filling (skipping the crust) and baking it in a ramekin. Use a thermometer to ensure each ramekin is baked to an internal temperature of 175 degrees--which prevents the cracks! Sprinkle the top of the mini-pies with a mixture of sugar and pumpkin pie spices and either use a torch or an oven broiler to create a “brulee-like” topping. You really could do the brulee trick with a store-bought pie or one that you baked that has the cracks or watery surface.

The featured beverage (a well-stocked bar is a MUST for a holiday bash) is Cody’s Harvest---part of the Take-Home Cocktails line at Mississippi River Distilling Co. Cody’s Harvest is a professionally pre-mixed Apple Cider & rye whiskey.

We have a drink for all our cider lovers! It’s called Cody’s Harvest and includes Cody Road Rye, apple cider, lemon and...

Posted by Mississippi River Distilling Company & Cody Road Cocktail House on Thursday, October 15, 2020

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

News

Afternoon showers the next two days

Updated: 5 hours ago