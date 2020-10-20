Quad Cities region American Red Cross in need of volunteers

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The American Red Cross serving the Quad Cities region is in need of volunteers due to a busy disaster season.

Those interested can visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to find out more about volunteer opportunities, including virtual opportunities.

Here are some of the most needed positions:

Shelter Service – These volunteers help support emergency shelters by staffing different areas including reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available.

Disaster Health Services - We need volunteers who can work in emergency shelters to help assess people’s health and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (RN and LPN/LVN). We also need volunteers who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters; this could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.

Blood Donor Ambassador - These volunteers welcome visitors to Red Cross facilities or blood drives and take their temperature before they enter. Visitors could include potential blood donors, people seeking help, course participants, and Red Cross employees and volunteers.

