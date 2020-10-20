Rain Chances Instead Of Snow This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Yesterday, we were talking snow. Today, it’ll be a chance for light rain during the afternoon and evening hours. Look for slightly milder temperatures with highs ranging from the upper 40′s to the lower 50′s. We’ll see off and on rain chances through the rest of the week, with breezy conditions and gradually warming temperatures reaching the 50′s to near 60 degrees Wednesday. Expect a dramatic change Thursday, it’ll be windy and warm with highs pushing into the 70′s. The mild readings won’t last, as a front moves through Thursday night, leaving us with highs returning to the 50′s for Friday and the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High: 52°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Low: 42°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered afternoon showers. High: 56°.

