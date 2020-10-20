Rock Island County announces infant has COVID; highest number of patients hospitalized due to virus

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County health officials have announced its highest number of patients hospitalized with COVID. They also announced 49 new cases, one of them being an infant under the age of 1.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now at 3,837. There are currently 33 patients in the hospital due to the virus, county officials say this is the highest number to date.

The county’s death toll remains at 97. On Tuesday, Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced the state’s new cases and deaths. They did mention a Rock Island County death. Rock Island County health officials tell TV6 this is a death they had previously reported.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 80s

1 woman in her 70s

7 women in their 60s

8 women in their 50s

4 women in their 30s

5 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teen

2 men in their 70s

5 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

3 men in their 40s

2 men in their 30s

4 men in their 20s

3 boys in their teens

1 male infant younger than 1

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Officials say community members must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Washing your hands frequently

· Watching your distance: keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

