Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Wapello Community School District

WAPELLO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Wapello Community School District says a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday.

In the post, the school district said they’ve been working with local public health officials to help with contact tracing.

In the meantime, Wapello schools are staying open.

