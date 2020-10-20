Advertisement

Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Wapello Community School District

The Carson City School District is providing a snapshot of active COVID-19 cases within the district.
The Carson City School District is providing a snapshot of active COVID-19 cases within the district.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAPELLO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Wapello Community School District says a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday.

In the post, the school district said they’ve been working with local public health officials to help with contact tracing.

In the meantime, Wapello schools are staying open.

Please click on the link (https://5il.co/m8z6) to read a communication from Supt. Peterson regarding confirmation of a...

Posted by Wapello Community School District on Monday, October 19, 2020

