DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Late Monday morning as a weather system producing intense rates of snow was crossing central Iowa the National Weather Service issued a “Snow Squall Warning”! In a sense, it’s like a wintertime version of a Severe T-storm Warning! Back in the winter of 2018-2019 the Snow Squall Warning became an actual thing. They are issued for areas that will likely experience intense snowfall rates during the next hour. Along with the intense snow comes low visibility, dangerous road conditions – as the snow overcomes the pavement temperature and/or treatment and accumulates on the roadway – and the potential for loss of life. Monday’s was the first I remember hearing issued so close to the Quad Cities. Although parts of Des Moines and Ankeny, Iowa got up to 9 inches of snow, the system maxed out over the northern QCA with a little over 3 inches of accumulation.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.