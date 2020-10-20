Advertisement

TV6 Halloween Family Special to air on Halloween

This year on Halloween, TV6 wants to bring viewers a family special. Something for kids to celebrate on the 31st with not only their families but with the TV6 family.
This year on Halloween, TV6 wants to bring viewers a family special. Something for kids to celebrate on the 31st with not only their families but with the TV6 family.(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - This year on Halloween, TV6 wants to bring viewers a family special. Something for kids to celebrate on the 31st with not only their families but with the TV6 family.

This is for families who want to celebrate Halloween in a different way and for those who want something to do before trick-or-treating takes place Saturday evening.

TV6 will be showing a one-hour special at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. During this special viewers will see a special reading of Spookley the Square Pumpkin and other fun Halloween activities and interviews. TV6 will also show interviews on how to combat bullying.

This is also a chance for kids to show off their creativity! TV6 may show your photos during our special and on our website!

Do you have photos of your kids in their Halloween costumes? Fun Halloween decorations? Send them straight to TV6!

TV6 is also a fan of storytime - so if your child wants to tell TV6 a spooky story you can record their story and send that through our news app.

Do your kids like to color? If so, you can find coloring pages at this link here. Your child can color this and send it back to TV6 through the news app or at this link.

Make sure to also check out Tuesday’s event that we’re partnering up with iHeartMedia Quad Cities on. It’s a Halloween drive-thru event that is being held at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Oct. 20.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USP Thomson to host job fair Saturday

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
USP Thomson will host a job fair on Saturday, October 24.

News

TV6 partnering with iHeartMedia Quad Cities for Halloween Drive Thru Tuesday night

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Galesburg firefighters respond to two fires Tuesday morning

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Wapello Community School District

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Davenport police: Two more charged in 2017 homicide of Demetrius Allen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say the homicide happened on March 5, 2017 at the Brady Street Stadium parking lot.

Latest News

News

Community survey open to all Davenport residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The survey is open from Sunday, October 18 to Wednesday, October 28.

News

Man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Muscatine County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Muscatine County. Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Adam Michael Delong.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 3,700+ coronavirus cases, 41 deaths Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 350,875 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

News

Multiple fire departments respond to machine shed fire in Dubuque

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The damage is estimated to be over $200,000.

News

Burlington Fire: Residents evacuated from nine-story apartment building Monday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Firefighters responded to the Burlington Apartments located at 206 North 3rd Street.