TV6 Halloween Family Special to air on Halloween

(KWQC) - This year on Halloween, TV6 wants to bring viewers a family special. Something for kids to celebrate on the 31st with not only their families but with the TV6 family.

This is for families who want to celebrate Halloween in a different way and for those who want something to do before trick-or-treating takes place Saturday evening.

TV6 will be showing a one-hour special at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. During this special viewers will see a special reading of Spookley the Square Pumpkin and other fun Halloween activities and interviews. TV6 will also show interviews on how to combat bullying.

This is also a chance for kids to show off their creativity! TV6 may show your photos during our special and on our website!

Do you have photos of your kids in their Halloween costumes? Fun Halloween decorations? Send them straight to TV6!

TV6 is also a fan of storytime - so if your child wants to tell TV6 a spooky story you can record their story and send that through our news app.

Do your kids like to color? If so, you can find coloring pages at this link here. Your child can color this and send it back to TV6 through the news app or at this link.

Make sure to also check out Tuesday’s event that we’re partnering up with iHeartMedia Quad Cities on. It’s a Halloween drive-thru event that is being held at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Oct. 20.

