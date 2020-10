Thomson, Ill. (KWQC) - USP Thomson will host a job fair on Saturday, October 24.

The event will go on from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the AUSP Thomson Training Center located at 1100 One Mile Road in Thomson, Illinois.

USP Thomson shared tips for job seekers in a Facebook post.

USP Thomson will host a job fair on Saturday. (USP Thomson)

