Warmer Tuesday with rain, not snow!

A Gradual Warm Up Through Midweek
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Temps will be warmer today so as precipitation arrives it will all fall in the form of rain unlike yesterday. We will hit the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon with rain returning shortly after the lunch hour. This will inger into the evening before drying out overnight. Another system will travel through the midwest on Wednesday bringing more rain by the late afternoon into the overnight hours through Thursday as a warmer air surges in. Thursday will be the warm day of the week with highs in the 70s, enjoy it because cold air returns for the weekend. After more rain Friday morning we will dry it out from Friday afternoon through Saturday before more rain is possible by Sunday morning.

TODAY: Afternoon showers. High: 52°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 42°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered afternoon showers. High: 56°.

