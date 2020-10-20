Advertisement

What Is A Buddha Bowl?

Published: Oct. 20, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Cooking for two people can sometimes seem more daunting than cooking for a crowd, especially for people who don’t like leftovers! Hy-Vee registered dietitian Katie Schaeffer joins PSL with tips for keeping dinners for two simple yet delicious and will show viewers how to make Buddha Bowls that are bursting with flavor, color and nutrition. Dinner for Two recipe ideas are included in the October issue of Hy-Vee’s Seasons magazine on pages 44-47 (including Buddha bowls!).

For more recipe ideas, check out Hy-Vee.com or contact your local Hy-Vee dietitian. Here is a link to an example: Hy-Vee’s Autumn Vegetable Buddha Bowl recipe.

What’s a Buddha bowl?

  • A Buddha bowl is a colorful, nourishing meal of little bites of many foods.
  • Buddha bowls typically contain rice or whole grains; raw and/or cooked veggies; a protein such as beans, tofu or meat; and dressing.

Eat the Rainbow

  • The different colors in your bowl represent a variety of nutrients and health benefits.
  • Red Benefits (beets, pomegranates, red onion) Red pigments behave as antioxidants, linked to lower blood pressure. Vitamin C nourishes skin, bones and connective tissue.
  • Green Benefits (Brussels sprouts, broccoli, baby kale). Chlorophyll, which gives these foods green color, does not actually deliver health benefits. Those come from vitamins A, C, and K; folate; and fiber. Dark leafy greens (e.g. kale) are especially rich in vitamin K, necessary for blood to clot properly. Folate prevents anemia and helps the body break down and use proteins.
  • Orange Benefits (carrots, orange bell peppers) § Vitamins A and C lend orange color. Beta-carotene pigment is a precursor to vitamin A, aids vision, and may prevent heart disease and cancer. Beta-carotene is also good for the immune system. Eating foods with abundant vitamin C keeps cells healthy.

Cooking for two?

  • Sheet-pan meals are similar to one-pot meals, in that everything is cooked on one baking sheet, which makes for easy cleanup. You can find more sheet-pan meals in the October issue of Seasons magazine.
  • Lining the pan with parchment paper prevents sticking and makes cleanup even easier.
  • Look for recipes that make 2 servings. Or you can scale a recipe: Divide the desired number of servings by the original number of servings. Then multiply that number by each ingredient.

