Women Lead Change Conference

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

2020 Women Lead Change Quad Cities Conference is a virtual event for women which is about leadership and matters related to navigating all kinds of life issues. It is happening on November 10, 2020. To learn more & sign up for the virtual seminar, CLICK HERE

The conference will be lead by a woman who has won a grant for her mentoring work with helping women live more confident life. Sarah Stevens joins PSL to inform viewers about the virtual conference event. Stevens will be the only local talent at the event. She tells us that the conference is about professional development material that can be applied across all areas of life. Sarah’s presentation topic will be “Mindfulness” in the workplace. During the interview, she elaborates on what mindfulness or being “present” really means. She is also a part of The Beautiful Project and “The Chorus of Courage”.

Women Lead Change is a non-partisan, 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement, development and promotion of women, their organizations, and to impacting the economy and future workforce. For more information visit WLCglobal.org.

