Car hits utility pole in Davenport

MidAmerican was on scene repairing electric lines Tuesday night
Police respond to a car hitting a utility pole in Davenport Tuesday evening
Police respond to a car hitting a utility pole in Davenport Tuesday evening(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:56 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A car hit a utility pole, causing a temporary road closure in Davenport Tuesday night.

Police responded to Jersey Ridge Road, south of High Street at around 11:30 p.m.

Officers say a female driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the pole, taking power lines down.

MidAmerican arrived on scene to repair the downed lines, temporarily closing Jersey Ridge Road between East High Street and East Pleasant Street.

This is a developing story.

