Car hits utility pole in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A car hit a utility pole, causing a temporary road closure in Davenport Tuesday night.

Police responded to Jersey Ridge Road, south of High Street at around 11:30 p.m.

Officers say a female driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the pole, taking power lines down.

MidAmerican arrived on scene to repair the downed lines, temporarily closing Jersey Ridge Road between East High Street and East Pleasant Street.

This is a developing story.

