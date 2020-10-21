Firefighters respond to early morning fire in historic Davenport neighborhood

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters put out a fire at a historic home in downtown Davenport Wednesday morning.

The fire appeared to be near the intersection of 5th and Brown.

A TV6 crew on scene spoke to the Davenport Fire Department Chief who says there were no occupants at the time of the fire.

Neighbors near the house were evacuated as firefighters put out the fire.

The roof collapsed as firefighters were putting out the fire but there were no injuries.

The fire has been put out as of approximately 5:30 a.m. but firefighters are still on the scene.

This a developing story.

Fire was reported shortly after 4AM. (KWQC)

