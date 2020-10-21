Advertisement

Halloween Chalk The Walk

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Galva, Ill. (KWQC) -

Back in the spring when lockdowns were first put in place, decorating sidewalks with chalk designs became “trendy”. Fast forward to fall of 2020---the Galva Arts Council is introducing a new event for the fun, spooky season: Halloween Chalk The Walk.

Amy Martin, President of the Galva Arts Council joins PSL to talk about this art challenge which will take place between October 21st and October 28th. Local residents can purchase a kit to make homemade Halloween chalk by stopping by Anderson family Coffee during regular business hours, October 21st through the 24th or by contacting the Galva Art Council and making an appointment (see below).

Packets to make chalk will be $5.00 each. Once you have your chalk, you’re invited to decorate your sidewalks using a Halloween theme. Take photos of your creations and send photos of your artwork to the Galva Arts Council’s Facebook page. The council will post the photos on their Facebook page, Voting will take place October 29-31. A winner will be chosen as the Best Chalk Art with a top prize of a Halloween Gift Bag.

For more information, contact the Galva Arts Council (info below). On Facebook

The Galva Arts Council Building / 128 Exchange Street / P. O. Box 29 / Galva, IL 61434 / 563-293-6986 / galvaarts@gmail.com

If you are looking for something to do this Halloween season, please pick up a Chalk Making Kit for $5 and decorate you...

Posted by Galva Arts Council - Galva, Illinois on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

