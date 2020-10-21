Advertisement

Iowa DOT: Dispute over I-74 Bridge could impact when it opens

Iowa DOT confirmed there is a dispute going on between I-74 Bridge contractors.
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed there is a dispute going on between I-74 Bridge contractors, which is impacting progress on the bridge.

Danielle Alvarez, I-74 Project Manager of Iowa DOT, told TV6 some tasks, specifically on the river, are being impacted. However, work on the entire I-74 Bridge has not stopped.

Alvarez says contractors are continuing progress on land and normal operations over the river will resume when possible.

Iowa DOT says it is encouraging contractors on the project to keep progress moving. Transportation officials believe the Iowa-bound bridge will be ready to open to traffic by the end of this year. However, they say the dispute could impact the timing of the bridge opening.

Transportation officials continue to share updates on traffic on the I-74 Bridge Facebook page.

