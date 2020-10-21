Advertisement

Iowa officials report record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths since pandemic began

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a record high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths on Wednesday.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, 534 patients were reported to be hospitalized with the virus as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Of those, 90 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 134 patients were in the ICU and 49 were on ventilators.

The state also reported 31 additional deaths and an additional 1,276 COVID-19 cases between 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The positivity rate over the last 24-hour reporting period was 21.5%.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the state’s data also showed a total of 108,297 COVID-19 cases, with a total positivity rate of 12% and 1,579 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Iowa health officials conducted 5,930 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 911,681 since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Clinton Community School District superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The school district is scheduled to run as planned.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 4,300+ coronavirus cases, 69 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
In total, IDPH is reporting 355,217 cases in the state.

KWQC

Demolition to start immediately after fire at Davenport historic home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose and Talya Faggart
Fire crews responded shortly after 4AM

News

George Krabbenhoeft House

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Sterling man faces domestic battery, home invasion charges after fleeing from police

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say Joshua D. Green, 34, of Sterling, is facing multiple charges.

News

Whiteside County officials hosting drive-thru health fair Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials will be there to give flu shots.

News

Man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Muscatine County

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Davenport police: Two more charged in 2017 homicide of Demetrius Allen

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Deputies: Tipton man pointed gun at woman’s head while she held baby

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Car hits utility pole in Davenport

Updated: 5 hours ago