Iowa officials report record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths since pandemic began

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a record high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths on Wednesday.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, 534 patients were reported to be hospitalized with the virus as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Of those, 90 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, 134 patients were in the ICU and 49 were on ventilators.

The state also reported 31 additional deaths and an additional 1,276 COVID-19 cases between 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The positivity rate over the last 24-hour reporting period was 21.5%.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the state’s data also showed a total of 108,297 COVID-19 cases, with a total positivity rate of 12% and 1,579 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Iowa health officials conducted 5,930 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 911,681 since the pandemic began.

