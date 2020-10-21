Light sleeper? Could wake up to rain overnight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - For the next two nights systems will roll through and bring rain with it.

Overnight heavier rain will move through after midnight. (KWQC)

By the time most people are heading to work Thursday morning, those farther north of I-80 could run into rain.

A warm front advances Wednesday night and will have rain along and ahead of it. (KWQC)

By late Thursday morning rain will be out of the area and the afternoon will be dry but windy with winds at 15-20 mph. The winds will be moving in from the south and southwest, helping high temperatures Thursday reach the mid-70s near the Quad Cities!

Don’t expect the dry time to last forever, because another chance for storms will be present late Thursday night.

Rain chances will be best near midnight Friday. (KWQC)

A severe threat will be present overnight Thursday with all modes of severe weather possible.

The severe threat for Thursday night. Updated 5 PM Wednesday. (KWQC)

Below shows early Friday rain will move in from the northwest along a cold front.

A cold front will push forward Thursday night, and there is a marginal risk for severe weather. (KWQC)

