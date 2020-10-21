Advertisement

Light sleeper? Could wake up to rain overnight

Moderate/heavy rain expected
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - For the next two nights systems will roll through and bring rain with it.

Overnight heavier rain will move through after midnight.
Overnight heavier rain will move through after midnight.(KWQC)

By the time most people are heading to work Thursday morning, those farther north of I-80 could run into rain.

A warm front advances Wednesday night and will have rain along and ahead of it.
A warm front advances Wednesday night and will have rain along and ahead of it.(KWQC)

By late Thursday morning rain will be out of the area and the afternoon will be dry but windy with winds at 15-20 mph. The winds will be moving in from the south and southwest, helping high temperatures Thursday reach the mid-70s near the Quad Cities!

Don’t expect the dry time to last forever, because another chance for storms will be present late Thursday night.

Rain chances will be best near midnight Friday.
Rain chances will be best near midnight Friday.(KWQC)

A severe threat will be present overnight Thursday with all modes of severe weather possible.

The severe threat for Thursday night. Updated 5 PM Wednesday.
The severe threat for Thursday night. Updated 5 PM Wednesday.(KWQC)

Below shows early Friday rain will move in from the northwest along a cold front.

A cold front will push forward Thursday night, and there is a marginal risk for severe weather.
A cold front will push forward Thursday night, and there is a marginal risk for severe weather.(KWQC)

To receive the latest information on the weather in your area, download the KWQC Weather App.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sterling man faces domestic battery, home invasion charges after fleeing from police

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Iowa DOT: Dispute over I-74 Bridge could impact when it opens

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Iowa officials report record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths since pandemic began

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Clinton Community School District superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

KWQC

Demolition to start immediately after fire at Davenport historic home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose and Talya Faggart
Fire crews responded shortly after 4AM

News

Police respond to shots fired call in Burlington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police are investigating following a shots fired incident in Burlington. Police say on Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Smith Street and South Marshall for multiple reports of shots being fired in the area.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 4,300+ coronavirus cases, 69 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
In total, IDPH is reporting 355,217 cases in the state.

News

Iowa DOT: Dispute over I-74 Bridge could impact when it opens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Iowa DOT I-74 Project Manager told TV6 some tasks, specifically on the river, are being impacted.

Back To School

Clinton Community School District superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The school district is scheduled to run as planned.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths since pandemic began

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Iowa officials reported 534 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.