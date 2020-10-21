Light sleeper? Could wake up to rain overnight
Moderate/heavy rain expected
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - For the next two nights systems will roll through and bring rain with it.
By the time most people are heading to work Thursday morning, those farther north of I-80 could run into rain.
By late Thursday morning rain will be out of the area and the afternoon will be dry but windy with winds at 15-20 mph. The winds will be moving in from the south and southwest, helping high temperatures Thursday reach the mid-70s near the Quad Cities!
Don’t expect the dry time to last forever, because another chance for storms will be present late Thursday night.
A severe threat will be present overnight Thursday with all modes of severe weather possible.
Below shows early Friday rain will move in from the northwest along a cold front.
