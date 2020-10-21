Advertisement

More rain Wednesday night into Thursday

Warmer and windy tomorrow with highs in the 70s!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Rain will continue moving through the QCA overnight, along with a few rumbles of thunder from time to time. After the rain end in the morning, Thursday will

be a windy day with more sun and highs jumping to the mid 70s. Later Thursday, into the evening and overnight, a cold front will start moving through the region

complete with showers and thunderstorms. Friday starts with some rain and temps only in the 40s and 50s and staying there, with little sun expected! Highs will be

stuck near 50 for the weekend with a dry Saturday and rain on Sunday. That rain might mix with snow on Monday as next week’s highs start out only in the 40s!

TONIGHT: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOW: 48°. WIND: BCMG. E/NE 5-10

THURSDAY: SHOWERS AND STORMS IN THE MORNING. PARTLY SUNNY, WINDY AND MILD. STORMS RETURN IN THE EVENING. HIGH: 76°. WIND: SE/S 10-20/30

FRIDAY: RAIN EARLY, THEN MOSTLY CLOUDY AND CHILLY. HIGH: 49°

