More rain this evening and overnight

First Alert Forecast
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Active weather continues to be our theme again today in the QCA. We will be dry up until the late afternoon hours before showers start to lift from the south to north.  These will all be ahead of the approaching warm front, thus rain chances are essentially from 4PM through 4AM for our area. Strong south winds will develop on Thursday leading to highs well into the 70s.  An approaching cold front will become active in the afternoon to our west, but won’t bring us rain until well after sunset, and close to midnight, thus daytime hours look to be dry on Thursday.  Cooler temps will arrive for the weekend with highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday and only the 40s on Sunday with another chance for showers.

TODAY: Evening rain.  High: 56°. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 49°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy & warm.  High: 76°.

