More Unique Gifts for Foodies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Give the gift of flavor this holiday season with any of these foodie-centric gift ideas in a continuing series curated by Jake Eastburn, Executive Producer of Paula Sands Live. Jake has been researching these products and highly recommends them for their unique appeal to those that love all things food, wine, or kitchen accessories.

Watch the segment to learn more about the featured items including:

Fab Slabs : The Worlds Most Hygienic Cutting Board-- -naturally & permanently antibacterial cutting boards and grazing platters made with Camphor Laurel wood. The products are handmade in Australia. Cut from one slab of wood and can be etched with logos or messaging. Website: https://fabslabsusa.com/ ( See images below.) -naturally & permanently antibacterial cutting boards and grazing platters made with Camphor Laurel wood. The products are handmade in Australia. Cut from one slab of wood and can be etched with logos or messaging. Website:See images below.)

wine. Each wand is a one-time use. Purifies by the glass. Website: (See images below) The Wine Wand from Pure Filter (purifies by the glass) is the first product that removes BOTH the histamines and sulfites that cause allergic reactions from wine. It is portable, convenient and purifies a 6 oz glass of wine. With intermittent gentle stirring over 3 minutes, it will remove over 50% of the histamines and sulfites from thewine. Each wand is a one-time use. Purifies by the glass. Website: drinkpurewine.com (See images below)

(See images below) The Wave Wine Purifier & Aerator (purifies by the bottle): is the only product available that purifies your wine by removing both histamines and sulfites from an entire bottle of wine. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, PureWine is offering a “Special Edition”, Pink Wave Single during the month of October. 5% of sales go to the American Cancer Society. Website: drinkpurewine.com (See images below)

Fab Slabs: cut from one piece of wood

No More Wine Headaches Wands

Anti-headache Wine topper

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.