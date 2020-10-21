Police respond to shots fired call in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating following a shots fired incident in Burlington.

Police say on Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Smith Street and South Marshall for multiple reports of shots being fired in the area.

Once officers arrived they searched the area and found evidence that shots had been fired. Police say no injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and anyone with information is asked to the call the police department at (319) 753-8375 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

