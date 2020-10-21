Advertisement

Sterling man faces domestic battery, home invasion charges after fleeing from police

Police say Joshua D. Green, 34, of Sterling, is facing multiple charges.
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Sterling Police Department says a man is facing charges for domestic battery and invading a home after attempting to flee the scene on foot.

Police responded to the 300 block of 6th Avenue to investigate the situation. Within a few minutes, officers found Green in the 1100 block of East 5th Street and took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Green was unarmed at the time of the incident, according to police. He faces charges of home invasion, criminal trespass to residence, domestic battery, unlawful interference with reporting of domestic violence and criminal damage to property under $500.

Green was taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.

