Waiting for Godot

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

It’s an absurdist classic made all the more relevant by our current global pandemic, Samuel Beckett’s timeless story Waiting for Godot enjoys an October 22 through 31 run at Black Box Theatre in Moline. Hope amid existential dread is the theme of the legendary play which has been described as “the great play of the 20th century.”

Directing the play is Mike Schulz, who joins PSL to inform viewers about the play and the production. Interestingly, it was life during the pandemic that made him and an actor-friend realize that the play reflects what we’re experiencing. They held rehearsals outdoors starting in May. All these months later, Black Box provided them a venue. If viewers are not familiar with the story, it is a tragicomedy---both sad and hysterically funny.

Waiting for Godot will be staged at the Black Box Theatre from October 22 through 31, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Admission prices: $13-16. Patrons will be required to wear face masks, temperatures will be taken before entry, and only certain seats will be available in order to conform to social-distancing guidelines. Advance purchase of tickets is highly recommended to avoid the handling of money. More information and reservations are available by calling (563)284-2350 or visiting TheBlackBoxTheatre.com.

The Black Box Theatre / 1623 Fifth Ave. / Moline, IL / (563)284-2350

