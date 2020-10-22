5-year-old Davenport boy who loved garbage trucks passes away after battle with brain cancer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 5-year-old boy from Davenport has passed away after a battle with brain cancer.

TV6 has shared stories about Reid Gleeson and his love for garbage trucks. He got to ride in one for the Festival of Trees Parade.

According to an obituary, Reid loved pulling garbage cans to the end of the driveway and watching the garbage trucks come to his house every Monday. He also had a great eye for spotting dumpsters. He and his family would drive around looking for garbage trucks and dumpsters and Reid would shout out which company each truck belonged to.

Reid also had a lot of love for his mom Megan, his dad Bill and his little brother Brady.

Although he spent three years battling an aggressive brain cancer, Reid found happiness in his days. He called the hospital a “hotel hospital” and enjoyed emptying recycling cans during his treatments. Reid also liked to bowl and play volleyball.

His family says they are grateful to all of the hospital doctors, nurses and staff who took care of them during Reid’s stays.

His family planned a memorial which will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Northwest Park in Davenport. Those who attend must wear a mask and social distance. The memorial will also be live-streamed.

TV6 extends our deepest condolences to Reid’s family.

