Bettendorf man indicted on federal child pornography charges

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man arrested earlier this year after police say he recorded himself sexually abusing a child has been indicted on federal charges.

Court records show a federal grand jury on Sept. 9 indicted Justin Lee Treanton, 35, on two counts of production of child pornography and one count each of receiving and distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Treanton made an initial appearance on the charges on Sept. 15, court records show. A trial is scheduled for Feb. 1 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

He initially faced four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in Scott County District Court.

Prosecutors dismissed those charges in deference to the federal case.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office’s arrest affidavits, Treanton sexually abused the child on Jan. 21 in a Bettendorf home.

The child’s guardian told police Treanton was babysitting the child that day, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, officers received a video of the incident. According to an affidavit, metadata from the video included the date of Jan. 21 and GPS coordinates from the location where the abuse occurred.

Officers connected two IP addresses to Treanton that led them to Bettendorf. Officers used still shots from the video to positively identify the child, according to an affidavit.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.