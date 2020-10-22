Advertisement

Bettendorf man indicted on federal child pornography charges

Court records show a federal grand jury on Sept. 9 indicted Justin Lee Treanton, 35, on two counts of production of child pornography and one count each of receiving and distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Court records show a federal grand jury on Sept. 9 indicted Justin Lee Treanton, 35, on two counts of production of child pornography and one count each of receiving and distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man arrested earlier this year after police say he recorded himself sexually abusing a child has been indicted on federal charges.

Court records show a federal grand jury on Sept. 9 indicted Justin Lee Treanton, 35, on two counts of production of child pornography and one count each of receiving and distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Treanton made an initial appearance on the charges on Sept. 15, court records show. A trial is scheduled for Feb. 1 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

He initially faced four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in Scott County District Court.

Prosecutors dismissed those charges in deference to the federal case.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office’s arrest affidavits, Treanton sexually abused the child on Jan. 21 in a Bettendorf home.

The child’s guardian told police Treanton was babysitting the child that day, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, officers received a video of the incident. According to an affidavit, metadata from the video included the date of Jan. 21 and GPS coordinates from the location where the abuse occurred.

Officers connected two IP addresses to Treanton that led them to Bettendorf. Officers used still shots from the video to positively identify the child, according to an affidavit.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWQC

First Alert Day for strong storms tonight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Storms arrive in the QCA around midnight with hail and gusty winds.

News

One dead, another critically injured after head-on car collision in Whiteside County

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Iowa State Patrol: Wanted suspect in hospital after pursuit ends in Davenport

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

2020 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween.

Latest News

News

Iowa State Patrol: Wanted suspect in hospital after pursuit ends in Davenport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say the chase continued down from Stockton to the Kimberly Road exit.

News

One dead, another critically injured after head-on car collision in Whiteside County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Deputies say the collision happened around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Windy & warm today/Strong storms tonight

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Severe Weather Possible Thursday Evening?

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Storms possible Thursday evening. But, isn't it FALL???

News

Historic Davenport house and history inside destroyed in fire

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
The 1880′s house was filled with historic architectural salvage. The salvage was stored inside and carefully selected by Gateway Redevelopment Group, a volunteer nonprofit dedicated to saving abandoned buildings in the Hamburg neighborhood.

News

Historic Davenport house and history inside destroyed in fire

Updated: 13 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.