Advertisement

Big warm up today, but a few severe storms possible tonight

Turning much colder for the weekend
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY tonight from 7 PM to 7 AM Friday for strong to severe storms***

Fog started most off this morning while the rain moved farther north. A warm front is lifting north today and will result in southerly winds and warmer temperatures. Highs will be into the 70s this afternoon! There will be a quick turnaround in the warmup though as a cold front moves into western counties by 7 PM. This evening and through the early overnight hours there is a chance for strong to severe storms. The SPC has northwestern counties under a slight risk with all modes of severe weather possible. The primary threats will be strong winds and hail as the cold front moves east. Most will see around a quarter of an inch for rainfall, but those in the heaviest bands could end up with a half to three quarters of an inch. Later tonight winds will be stronger at 15-20 mph and will continue through Friday, shifting to be out of the northwest. Friday midnight highs will occur as temperatures near midnight will start in the low 60s but fall to the 40s by the afternoon. Cooler air will be on tap for the weekend with highs in the 40s to start next week.

TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms. Low: 43°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 61°. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing. Low: 30°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Big warm up today, but a few severe storms possible tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
A First Alert Day will be in effect from 7PM Thursday through 7AM Friday

Forecast

Wild weather day ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Windy & warm today/Strong storms tonight

Updated: 7 hours ago

Forecast

More rain Wednesday night into Thursday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Much warmer air arrives on Thursday ahead of a strong cold front.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Rain overnight, 70s Thursday!

Updated: 16 hours ago
Rain overnight, 70s Thursday!

Forecast

More rain this evening and overnight

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:48 AM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Much warmer air arrives on Thursday ahead of a strong cold front.

News

More rain arrives this evening

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:45 AM CDT

Forecast

Clouds & fog tonight, and more rain Wednesday evening.

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Fog tonight and more rain later Wednesday.

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
Fog tonight and more rain later Wednesday.

Forecast

Warmer Tuesday with rain, not snow!

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:49 AM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.