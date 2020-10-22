Big warm up today, but a few severe storms possible tonight

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY tonight from 7 PM to 7 AM Friday for strong to severe storms***

Fog started most off this morning while the rain moved farther north. A warm front is lifting north today and will result in southerly winds and warmer temperatures. Highs will be into the 70s this afternoon! There will be a quick turnaround in the warmup though as a cold front moves into western counties by 7 PM. This evening and through the early overnight hours there is a chance for strong to severe storms. The SPC has northwestern counties under a slight risk with all modes of severe weather possible. The primary threats will be strong winds and hail as the cold front moves east. Most will see around a quarter of an inch for rainfall, but those in the heaviest bands could end up with a half to three quarters of an inch. Later tonight winds will be stronger at 15-20 mph and will continue through Friday, shifting to be out of the northwest. Friday midnight highs will occur as temperatures near midnight will start in the low 60s but fall to the 40s by the afternoon. Cooler air will be on tap for the weekend with highs in the 40s to start next week.

TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms. Low: 43°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 61°. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing. Low: 30°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

