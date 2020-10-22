Advertisement

Big warm up today, but a few severe storms possible tonight

Turning much colder for the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect from 7PM through 7AM Friday.  A strong cold front will push into the area this afternoon and evening giving way to strong to severe storms with hail and high winds the primary threats.

This morning heavy rain is pushing north of I-80.  South of there fog is developing quickly along highway 34 and will quickly spread north through sunrise.  South winds will develop by midday along and south of I-80 as  a warm front lifts into the region .  This will help us warm well into the 70s and destabilize the atmosphere. A cold front will arrive around 7PM in our western counties.  This will be the area to watch in the evening hours for a few strong storms.  This line of storms will march east towards the QCA overnight arriving along the Mississippi around midnight with an isolated severe storm or two. Hail and high winds will be the primary threat.  Storms will be east of our area by 7AM Friday.  Temps will be in the upper 50s at midnight and fall into the 40s on Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s this weekend with more rain likely by Sunday afternoon.

