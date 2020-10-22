Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man considered armed and dangerous wanted in Davenport

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 35-year-old James Means. Officials say he is 160 pounds and 5′6. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 35-year-old James Means. Officials say he is 160 pounds and 5′6. He has brown hair and green eyes.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is wanted out of Scott County on probation violation charges. Police say the charges stem from forgery and carrying weapons charges.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 35-year-old James Means. Officials say he is 160 pounds and 5′6. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and does have violent tendencies.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

QC Chamber launches initiative to keep consumers shopping local

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Marci Clark
“Keep it QC” aims to improve the local economy and help businesses rebound from the pandemic.

News

QC Chamber launches initiative to keep consumers shopping local

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Historic Davenport house and history inside destroyed in fire

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Historic Davenport house and history inside destroyed in fire

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Muscatine police seek to identify driver in hit-and-run crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that struck a 91-year-old woman Friday.

Latest News

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on escape charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 22-year-old Ashley Dillon. Police say Dillon is wanted in Rock Island County for escape after she failed to return from a furlough.

News

Iowa officials report 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa officials reported 1,401 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for suspect after car is stolen in Moline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating a wanted suspect.Police say on August 12, the man pictured above, stole a 2006 Mercedes from the Farm and Fleet parking lot in Moline. Police say this happened while the owner was inside shopping.

News

TV6 to air old Halloween favorites starting this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 is here to treat you and your family this Halloween with our special block of spooky programming.

News

Quad Cities Chamber launches Keep It QC; highlights the power of shopping locally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with the Quad Cities Chamber have announced the launch of Keep It QC, an initiative to bring awareness to the power of shopping local.