CRIME STOPPERS: Man considered armed and dangerous wanted in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is wanted out of Scott County on probation violation charges. Police say the charges stem from forgery and carrying weapons charges.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 35-year-old James Means. Officials say he is 160 pounds and 5′6. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and does have violent tendencies.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

