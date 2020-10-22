Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for suspect after car is stolen in Moline

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating a wanted suspect. Police say on August 12, the man pictured above, stole a 2006 Mercedes from the Farm and Fleet parking lot in Moline. Police say this happened while the owner was inside shopping.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Police say on August 12, the man pictured above, stole a 2006 Mercedes from the Farm and Fleet parking lot in Moline. Police say this happened while the owner was inside shopping.

Security footage caught the theft on camera.

The suspect was seen wearing a white tank top and cargo shorts. Police say the suspect was with another man who was driving the vehicle pictures above. A woman was also with them, according to officials.

Weeks later, the car was found unoccupied in a field and it had been damaged.

If you know who this is or have any information concerning this theft, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

