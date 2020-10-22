CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on escape charges

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen this woman?

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 22-year-old Ashley Dillon. Police say Dillon is wanted in Rock Island County for escape after she failed to return from a furlough. Additionally, she is wanted in Cook County and in Dupage County according to officials.

Police say she is 170 pounds and 5′3. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

