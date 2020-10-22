Davenport Handicapped Development Center to host trunk-or-treat event Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Handicapped Development Center in Davenport is hosting a trunk-or-treat event on Friday.

The event will be held as a drive-through and walk-through for anyone who receives services from HDC. It will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on October 23 at the HDC Personal Independence Services building located at 4201 Brady Street in Davenport.

“Individuals with disabilities will have an opportunity to walk through the trunk-or-treat and see decorated cars, play games, and collect Halloween treats,” HDC Chief Administration Officer Carol Foster said. “While adhering to all social distancing, sanitizing, and protective equipment recommendations, the trunk-or treat will provide some interaction and Halloween fun for HDC participants and staff.”

HDC Boosters typically host a Halloween Dance every year. However, the dance has been canceled this year due to the need for social distancing during the pandemic. The trunk-or-treat is being held in its place for HDC participants.

The rain date for this event is 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27.

