Eldridge man facing sexual exploitation, incest charges

Dylan L. Stage, 25, was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday afternoon on seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison, one count of incest, a Class D felony, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, a simple misdemeanor.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man is facing multiple charges after police say he had child pornography on his phone and had sex with a woman who is a “half-blood” family member.

Court records show he was released on his own recognizance Thursday morning and will be under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.

Stage has a preliminary hearing Nov. 11.

On Aug. 8, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and launched an investigation. Stage was developed as a suspect.

On Oct. 2, a deputy searched Stage’s phone and found 22 child pornography videos in the KIK app, according to an arrest affidavit. The deputy also found that Stage sent videos to two different users on Aug. 11 and Aug. 31, respectively, according to the affidavit.

He also sent videos to other users, according to the affidavit.

Deputies later searched Stage’s home and found psilcybin mushrooms located in a side table in his bedroom. He said he used them to calm himself down after work, according to the affidavit.

Stage also was asked about a possible relationship with a woman who is a half-blood relative. Stage admitted to videotaping himself having sex with the woman, according to the affidavit.

