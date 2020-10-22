Advertisement

Historic Davenport house and history inside destroyed in fire

By Marci Clark
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials say crews responded to 716 West 5th Street after a house in the Hamburg Historic District caught fire. Officials say the fire started in the back of the house and quickly spread to the attic.

The 1880′s house was filled with historic architectural salvage. The salvage was carefully selected and preserved by the Gateway Redevelopment Group, a volunteer nonprofit dedicated to saving abandoned buildings in the Hamburg neighborhood.

The rescue group has a shop on Gaines Street and was using the house for overflow storage.

The house was on the city’s demolition list but the nonprofit took possession of it in 2017. They spent $50,000 dollars on a new roof. Now, the house and the history inside are gone.

“It’s very personal to us. It’s very personal to see this happen but we have also had the really good feeling of helping in our group and helping our neighborhood and seeing things put back to use and have families looking at them and that’s a great feeling, so hopefully, there is more of that than this. But on this morning on this day, it’s pretty disheartening," says Marion Meginnis, a founding member of Gateway Redevelopment Group.

So far officials have not yet identified the cause of the fire.

