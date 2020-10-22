Illinois-bound I-74 on-ramp at Middle Road to temporarily close Thursday night
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Transportation officials say the Illinois-bound I-74 on-ramp at Middle Road will temporarily close Thursday night for construction.
It will allow contractors to move barrier walls and stripe the roadway.
Additionally, the last Iowa exit on Illinois-bound I-74 is expected to reopen on Friday, weather permitting.
More traffic and construction updates on the I-74 River Bridge Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.