Illinois-bound I-74 on-ramp at Middle Road to temporarily close Thursday night

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Transportation officials say the Illinois-bound I-74 on-ramp at Middle Road will temporarily close Thursday night for construction.

It will allow contractors to move barrier walls and stripe the roadway.

Additionally, the last Iowa exit on Illinois-bound I-74 is expected to reopen on Friday, weather permitting.

More traffic and construction updates on the I-74 River Bridge Facebook page.

