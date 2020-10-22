Illinois officials report nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,942 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 44 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 360,159 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,387 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

Carroll County: 1 female 90s

Christian County: 1 male 90s

Clay County: 1 female 70s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DeWitt County: 1 male 70s

DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s

Effingham County: 1 male 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 female 70s

Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

Marion County: 1 female 90s

McDonough County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Randolph County: 1 female 80s

Richland County: 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

Shelby County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Wayne County: 1 male 80s

White County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 15 – October 21 is 5.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,977 tests in Illinois for a total of 7,031,082.

As of Wednesday night, 2,463 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 525 patients were in the ICU and 212 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

