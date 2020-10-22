Advertisement

Illinois officials report nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

More than 7 million tests reported in Illinois
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,942 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 44 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 360,159 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,387 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Carroll County: 1 female 90s
  • Christian County: 1 male 90s
  • Clay County: 1 female 70s
  • Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
  • DeWitt County: 1 male 70s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s
  • Effingham County: 1 male 90s
  • Jefferson County: 1 male 80s
  • Kane County: 1 female 70s
  • Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
  • Marion County: 1 female 90s
  • McDonough County: 1 male 70s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 90s
  • Randolph County: 1 female 80s
  • Richland County: 1 male 80s
  • Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
  • Shelby County: 1 male 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
  • Wayne County: 1 male 80s
  • White County: 1 female 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 15 – October 21 is 5.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,977 tests in Illinois for a total of 7,031,082.

As of Wednesday night, 2,463 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 525 patients were in the ICU and 212 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

