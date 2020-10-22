Advertisement

Iowa colleges, universities receive nearly $4.4 million to help students during remote learning

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The state of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Education announced Thursday 43 Iowa colleges and universities have been awarded nearly $4.4 million to increase internet connectivity for students this school year.

According to a news release, the funding is part of the state’s $26.2 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. It is also part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The awards will help colleges and universities address barriers to online and remote learning opportunities for the 2020-2021 school year. The funds will help ensure students have equitable access to technology needed to continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Expanding virtual education delivery methods and ensuring students have the technology needed to access them are some of the new challenges our higher education institutions are facing due to the pandemic,” said Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education.

“These awards will enable colleges and universities to seek reimbursements for investments made to increase access, whether that be devices and software needed for virtual education or hotspots and other ways to increase internet access,” Lebo said.

