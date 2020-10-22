Iowa officials report 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,401 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the statewide total to 110,974 total cases, with a positivity rate of 12.1%, and 1,594 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 918,078 Iowans have been tested and 85,599 have recovered.
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 530 people were hospitalized, 85 of whom were admitted in the last 24 hours, and 135 were in the intensive care unit.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases (since Monday)
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|134
|4,164
|10.2%
|44,387
|2,958
|37
|Clinton
|45
|1,392
|8.4%
|11,479
|1,087
|26
|Muscatine
|60
|1,383
|11.8%
|11,328
|1,044
|58
|Des Moines
|80
|1,289
|14.6%
|11,135
|778
|9
|Lee
|35
|903
|7.6%
|8,204
|622
|10
|Henry
|33
|1,007
|11.4%
|6,033
|744
|5
|Jackson
|26
|553
|14.5%
|4,750
|339
|3
|Cedar
|33
|416
|11.8%
|4,717
|248
|5
|Louisa
|13
|503
|8.6%
|3,039
|412
|15
