Iowa officials report 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours

(Source: AP)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,401 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 110,974 total cases, with a positivity rate of 12.1%, and 1,594 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 918,078 Iowans have been tested and 85,599 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 530 people were hospitalized, 85 of whom were admitted in the last 24 hours, and 135 were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew Cases (since Monday)Total Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott1344,16410.2%44,3872,95837
Clinton451,3928.4%11,4791,08726
Muscatine601,38311.8%11,3281,04458
Des Moines801,28914.6%11,1357789
Lee359037.6%8,20462210
Henry331,00711.4%6,0337445
Jackson2655314.5%4,7503393
Cedar3341611.8%4,7172485
Louisa135038.6%3,03941215

