Iowa officials report 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,401 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 110,974 total cases, with a positivity rate of 12.1%, and 1,594 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 918,078 Iowans have been tested and 85,599 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 530 people were hospitalized, 85 of whom were admitted in the last 24 hours, and 135 were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases (since Monday) Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 134 4,164 10.2% 44,387 2,958 37 Clinton 45 1,392 8.4% 11,479 1,087 26 Muscatine 60 1,383 11.8% 11,328 1,044 58 Des Moines 80 1,289 14.6% 11,135 778 9 Lee 35 903 7.6% 8,204 622 10 Henry 33 1,007 11.4% 6,033 744 5 Jackson 26 553 14.5% 4,750 339 3 Cedar 33 416 11.8% 4,717 248 5 Louisa 13 503 8.6% 3,039 412 15

