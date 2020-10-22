Iowa State Patrol: Wanted suspect in hospital after pursuit ends in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A wanted suspect is in the hospital after a chase involving police, according to Iowa State Patrol.

The chase happened late Wednesday afternoon and started on I-80 near Stockton. Iowa State Police say it continued down the interstate to the Kimberly Road exit in Davenport.

Police say the suspect’s car then crashed in a ditch near I-280. The driver then tried to hijack a truck on the interstate. The truck didn’t stop and the suspect ended up underneath the vehicle.

Police say his injuries are non-life threatening.

