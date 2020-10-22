Advertisement

Man dies of COVID-19 in Rock Island County; officials announce new cases

By KWQC Staff
Oct. 22, 2020
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department announced 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. They also announced that a man in his 80′s had died at home due to COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 3,939. The total number of deaths in the county due to the virus is now at 98.

“We are saddened to report another death today,” said the health department’s administrator, Nita Ludwig. “We send our sympathies to his friends and family.”

Officials say there are currently 29 patients in the hospital due to COVID-19.

The new cases are:

  • 2 women in their 80s
  • 4 women in their A 60s
  • 3 women in their 50s
  • 4 women in their 40s
  • 5 women in their 30s
  • 2 women in their 20s
  • 2 women in their teens
  • 1 girl in her teens
  • 1 girl younger than 13
  • 1 man in his 90s
  • 2 men in their 70s
  • 2 men in their 60s
  • 7 men in their 50s
  • 1 man in his 40s
  • 4 men in their 30s
  • 7 men in their 20s
  • 2 boys in their teens
  • 3 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

County officials ask that residents:

  • Washing your hands frequently
  • Watching your distance  Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
  • Wearing a face covering when you must go out

