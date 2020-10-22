Advertisement

Muscatine police seek to identify driver in hit-and-run crash

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that struck a 91-year-old woman Friday.

Police say the crash happened around 10:06 a.m. in the 200 block of East 7th Street. Evidence indicates the vehicle was backing out of a driveway beside 202 East 7th Street and struck the woman as she was walking along the sidewalk, police said in a media release.

The vehicle then drove off without rendering aid to the woman. She is currently being treated for serious injuries, police said in the release.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the crash to call Detective Joe Roseman at 563-263-9922, ext. 614.

