One dead, another critically injured after head-on car collision in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office says one person died and another is critically injured after a car accident at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to Illinois Route 40 where they say a car driving northbound crossed the center line and hit a car traveling southbound head-on.

The driver of the southbound car, Timothy D. Gonigam, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Walnut Fire & EMS, Manlius Fire Department, Yorktown Fire Department, CGH EMS and Johnson’s Towing.

