Advertisement

One dead, another critically injured after head-on car collision in Whiteside County

(WSAZ)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office says one person died and another is critically injured after a car accident at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to Illinois Route 40 where they say a car driving northbound crossed the center line and hit a car traveling southbound head-on.

The driver of the southbound car, Timothy D. Gonigam, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Walnut Fire & EMS, Manlius Fire Department, Yorktown Fire Department, CGH EMS and Johnson’s Towing.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWQC

First Alert Day for strong storms tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Storms arrive in the QCA around midnight with hail and gusty winds.

News

Windy & warm today/Strong storms tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Severe Weather Possible Thursday Evening?

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Storms possible Thursday evening. But, isn't it FALL???

News

Historic Davenport house and history inside destroyed in fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
The 1880′s house was filled with historic architectural salvage. The salvage was stored inside and carefully selected by Gateway Redevelopment Group, a volunteer nonprofit dedicated to saving abandoned buildings in the Hamburg neighborhood.

Latest News

News

Historic Davenport house and history inside destroyed in fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Sterling man faces domestic battery, home invasion charges after fleeing from police

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Iowa DOT: Dispute over I-74 Bridge could impact when it opens

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Iowa officials report record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths since pandemic began

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Clinton Community School District superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago

KWQC

Demolition to start immediately after fire at Davenport historic home

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose and Talya Faggart
Fire crews responded shortly after 4AM