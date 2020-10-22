QC Chamber launches initiative to keep consumers shopping local

MOLINE, IL (KWQC) -

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce launched a new initiative on Thursday to keep consumers shopping local. “Keep it QC” aims to improve the local economy and help businesses rebound from the pandemic. It also helps support and create jobs in the area.

“As we are heading into the holiday season we know that there will be a lot of retail shopping that goes on and so that’s why we are launching this now. The focus right now is, ‘How can I, when I am shopping, keep my money here locally and support a business that has a presence in the Quad Cities?’ Of course we also want businesses to be thinking of how they can support other businesses. What goods do I need, what services do I need. So while right now the holiday season is coming, this impact everybody because when we are looking at it as individual consumers and as businesses, it’s a collective win for all of us,” says Erin Platt, Quad Cities Chamber spokesperson.

You can learn more about the initiative and get “Keep it QC” yard signs for your home or business here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.