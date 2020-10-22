Advertisement

QC Chamber launches initiative to keep consumers shopping local

By Marci Clark
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, IL (KWQC) -

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce launched a new initiative on Thursday to keep consumers shopping local. “Keep it QC” aims to improve the local economy and help businesses rebound from the pandemic. It also helps support and create jobs in the area.

“As we are heading into the holiday season we know that there will be a lot of retail shopping that goes on and so that’s why we are launching this now. The focus right now is, ‘How can I, when I am shopping, keep my money here locally and support a business that has a presence in the Quad Cities?’ Of course we also want businesses to be thinking of how they can support other businesses. What goods do I need, what services do I need. So while right now the holiday season is coming, this impact everybody because when we are looking at it as individual consumers and as businesses, it’s a collective win for all of us,” says Erin Platt, Quad Cities Chamber spokesperson.

You can learn more about the initiative and get “Keep it QC” yard signs for your home or business here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Descubre with Montse: The Latino vote

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
There are a record 32 million Latinos projected to be eligible to vote, according to Pew Research. That’s about 13.3% of all voters. Latinos are also expected to be the fastest-growing racial or ethnic minority in a presidential election.

News

QC Chamber launches initiative to keep consumers shopping local

Updated: 1 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Historic Davenport house and history inside destroyed in fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Historic Davenport house and history inside destroyed in fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Latest News

News

Muscatine police seek to identify driver in hit-and-run crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that struck a 91-year-old woman Friday.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Man considered armed and dangerous wanted in Davenport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 35-year-old James Means. Officials say he is 160 pounds and 5′6. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on escape charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 22-year-old Ashley Dillon. Police say Dillon is wanted in Rock Island County for escape after she failed to return from a furlough.

News

Iowa officials report 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa officials reported 1,401 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for suspect after car is stolen in Moline

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating a wanted suspect.Police say on August 12, the man pictured above, stole a 2006 Mercedes from the Farm and Fleet parking lot in Moline. Police say this happened while the owner was inside shopping.

News

TV6 to air old Halloween favorites starting this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 is here to treat you and your family this Halloween with our special block of spooky programming.