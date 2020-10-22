Advertisement

Quad Cities telemarketing operation ordered to pay $800k for fraud

A Quad Cities telemarketing operation has been ordered to pay $820,000 for fraud. This is according to the Iowa Attorney General’s office.
A Quad Cities telemarketing operation has been ordered to pay $820,000 for fraud. This is according to the Iowa Attorney General’s office.(mgn image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A Quad Cities telemarketing operation has been ordered to pay $820,000 for fraud. This is according to the Iowa Attorney General’s office.

In a release on Thursday, officials say a Scott County judge has ordered the Quad Cities-based operation to pay a judgment of more than $820,000 for defrauding small business owners in at least a dozen states.

District Judge Mark Fowler found in the ruling that Misty Barnes, Paul Michael Barnes and their businesses had committed 19 violations of the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act according to the release.

“In February 2020, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller sued the Barneses and their companies, PM Specialties and Milestone Consulting,” the release read. “The allegations included a range of violations, including cold-calling consumers and falsely saying they had past-due bills that needed immediate payment; selling non-existent services; and making unauthorized charges to customers' credit-card accounts.”

Fowler ordered the couple to pay maximum civil penalties of $40,000 per violation, or $760,000 to the state.

Additionally, officials say they must pay restitution of $60,144 to 15 consumers who provided affidavits and assisted the Iowa Attorney General’s office in the investigation. Those consumers reside in Wisconsin, Idaho, North Dakota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Utah, Indiana, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, Arizona and Minnesota.

A fabric store owner in Ohio reported she had lost at least $23,044 to PM Specialties and Milestone Consulting.

“Fowler also issued a permanent injunction against the Barneses and their businesses, ordering they cease engaging in a long list of activities, including telemarketing; selling internet, search engine or marketing boosting services; consulting services involving marketing and telemarketing; and the sale of advertising or promotional items,” officials said in the release.

Officials say the Barneses, who have lived and conducted operations in both Davenport and Bettendorf, are believed to have moved their operations to Illinois after Miller sued them in Iowa.

PM Specialties continues to operate an active website. Fowler’s ruling said the site contains multiple false statements.

You can read more on the attorney general’s website at this link.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: moments ago
Iowa officials reported 1,401 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for suspect after car is stolen in Moline

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating a wanted suspect.Police say on August 12, the man pictured above, stole a 2006 Mercedes from the Farm and Fleet parking lot in Moline. Police say this happened while the owner was inside shopping.

News

TV6 to air old Halloween favorites starting this weekend

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 is here to treat you and your family this Halloween with our special block of spooky programming.

News

Quad Cities Chamber launches Keep It QC; highlights the power of shopping locally

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials with the Quad Cities Chamber have announced the launch of Keep It QC, an initiative to bring awareness to the power of shopping local.

News

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker COVID-19 press conference 10/22

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds a media briefing Thursday on COVID-19 in the state.

Latest News

News

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker COVID-19 press conference 10/22

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds a media briefing Thursday on COVID-19 in the state.

Coronavirus

Man dies of COVID-19 in Rock Island County; officials announce new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department announced 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. They also announced that a man in his 80′s had died at home due to COVID-19.

KWQC

First Alert Day for strong storms tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Storms arrive in the QCA around midnight with hail and gusty winds.

Crime

Muscatine police seek to identify driver in hit-and-run crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say the crash happened around 10:06 a.m. in the 200 block of East 7th Street.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 360,159 cases in the state since the pandemic began.