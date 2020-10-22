Quad Cities telemarketing operation ordered to pay $800k for fraud

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A Quad Cities telemarketing operation has been ordered to pay $820,000 for fraud. This is according to the Iowa Attorney General’s office.

In a release on Thursday, officials say a Scott County judge has ordered the Quad Cities-based operation to pay a judgment of more than $820,000 for defrauding small business owners in at least a dozen states.

District Judge Mark Fowler found in the ruling that Misty Barnes, Paul Michael Barnes and their businesses had committed 19 violations of the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act according to the release.

“In February 2020, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller sued the Barneses and their companies, PM Specialties and Milestone Consulting,” the release read. “The allegations included a range of violations, including cold-calling consumers and falsely saying they had past-due bills that needed immediate payment; selling non-existent services; and making unauthorized charges to customers' credit-card accounts.”

Fowler ordered the couple to pay maximum civil penalties of $40,000 per violation, or $760,000 to the state.

Additionally, officials say they must pay restitution of $60,144 to 15 consumers who provided affidavits and assisted the Iowa Attorney General’s office in the investigation. Those consumers reside in Wisconsin, Idaho, North Dakota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Utah, Indiana, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, Arizona and Minnesota.

A fabric store owner in Ohio reported she had lost at least $23,044 to PM Specialties and Milestone Consulting.

“Fowler also issued a permanent injunction against the Barneses and their businesses, ordering they cease engaging in a long list of activities, including telemarketing; selling internet, search engine or marketing boosting services; consulting services involving marketing and telemarketing; and the sale of advertising or promotional items,” officials said in the release.

Officials say the Barneses, who have lived and conducted operations in both Davenport and Bettendorf, are believed to have moved their operations to Illinois after Miller sued them in Iowa.

PM Specialties continues to operate an active website. Fowler’s ruling said the site contains multiple false statements.

You can read more on the attorney general’s website at this link.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.