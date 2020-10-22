Advertisement

Retiring Rep. Dave Loebsack reflects on Washington career

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - While Republican State Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democratic candidate Rita Hart are vying for votes, Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa) is preparing for his final days in office.

The Democratic incumbent announced his retirement last year.

''I never thought I’d end my time in Congress with a pandemic," said Loebsack.

The former political professor announced in April of 2019 that he would be stepping down after spending 14 years representing the people of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

Back In 2006, Loebsack defeated longtime Republican Congressman Jim Leach. At the time, it was a friendly race resulting in a major upset.

Most recently, Loebsack was re-elected in 2018 to Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, which also happened to vote in favor President Donald Trump.

“Look, there’s a part of me that would love to be there with a Democratic President and a Democratic Senate,” said Loebsack. “But, it’s time for me to hand the baton to someone else. Fourteen years is more than enough, I think, to be in U.S Congress.”

Pulling from his personal experience with childhood poverty, Loebsack campaigned on maintaining Social Security and Medicare, strengthening the middle class, and rural development.

“I’ve done a lot of little things and some not so little,” said Loebsack. “On broadband, I’ve got a number of bills passed that try to make sure we can get broadband to rural areas where they do not have it.”

Beyond legislation, he recalls a disastrous time during his tenure; the flood of 2008.

“When the floods hit in 2008, it covered almost my entire district,” he said. “For years, really, it took that long to recover.”

As for what’s to come, Loebsack contemplates a return to teaching.

“I’m not interested in teaching online though. I’ve never done that. I’m way too old to try to learn how to do that efficiently,” he joked.

Loebsack says he’ll continue to stay involved in the political process from his home in Iowa.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Absentee ballot request deadline approaches on Saturday in Iowa

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Absentee ballot request forms must be in the hands of county auditors by this Saturday.

Decision 2020

Iowa Secretary of State addresses confusion for some felons registering to vote

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Taylor Holt
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says at least 35,000 felons will be able to vote in next month’s election. However, some felons say the process to get registered is still confusing.

News

Governor Reynolds encourages applicants for new Coronavirus Relief Fund grant opportunity

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the Registered Apprenticeship Expansion Grant awardees and encouraged applicants for the new Coronavirus Relief Fund grant opportunity.

News

State auditor: Iowa Gov. Reynolds' use of pandemic relief funds for software system not allowable

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
State Auditor Rob Sand and the treasury department’s inspector general have announced that Governor Kim Reynolds used money that was “not an allowable use of the funds” and has directed her to return the money.

News

ESP: Registración para votantes y información sobre votando en línea en Illinois y Iowa

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:23 AM CDT
|
By Montse Ricossa
Information in Spanish about voter information. Si planea votar, TV6 quiere asegurarse que sepa donde ir y asegurarse que está registrado para votar.

Latest News

Illinois News

ESP: Información sobre las papeletas para votantes de Illinois y Iowa

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT
|
By Montse Ricossa
Ballot information in Spanish. Aquí, votantes en Iowa y Illinois pueden encontrar información sobre muestras de papeletas de su estado y donde ir para solicitar una papeleta de voto en ausencia.

Decision 2020

Gray TV’s guide to political ads

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
Why does our TV station run them? Can we censor them? Do we have to give air time to all candidates?

Decision 2020

Rock Island County expands early voting hours, opens new location

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Clerk’s office will stay open until 7 p.m. on weeknights for early voting starting on Monday, Oct. 19.

Decision 2020

AP FACT CHECK: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Thursday's town halls were the result of the second debate being canceled.

Decision 2020

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield talked COVID-19, systemic racism, defunding the police and more Thursday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield, who is running against Ernst, debated Thursday evening in Iowa.

Decision 2020

What presidential polls tell us and what was learned from 2016

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT
|
By Spencer Maki
Iowa polls continue to position both 2020 presidential candidates statistically tied.