Advertisement

Severe Weather Possible Thursday Evening?

Second severe weather season comes in Fall
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As thunderstorms re-fire to our northwest Thursday evening there is a brief window for the threat of severe storms as the line drops into the QCA. Strong winds, hail and even an isolated tornado are on the table. You might be wondering why we have a “second” severe weather season, and why it comes around on the verge of winter. Well, it’s the opposite set up that we have during the spring months. In Spring, remember, that our region is as starting to warm up as the cold of winter retreats back to the north where it came from. As the warm air is pushing

SPRING SVR
SPRING SVR(em)

northward the cold air fights back, occasionally, and where these two air masses clash we have a persistent zone of potential severe storms. Just reverse this process in the fall. As cold air is dropping south it’s pushing against the warm air that was in place for the warmer month that’s still trying to maintain a foothold over the Midwest.

FALL SVR
FALL SVR(em)

Again, where these two air masses collide, there can occasionally be enough sparks to ignite a few sever storms. Remember that this is a normal occurrence. And, in 2013, the devastating EF-4 tornado in Washington, Illinois took place on November 17. That’s about as deep in the season as you can get in these parts and have a tornado, let a lone and EF-4!!! We’ll be keeping a close eye on Thursday’s set-up as the

OTLK THU
OTLK THU(em)

Storm Prediction Center has placed a large part of the QCA under a “Marginal” risk for severe storms.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Historic Davenport house and history inside destroyed in fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marci Clark
The 1880′s house was filled with historic architectural salvage. The salvage was stored inside and carefully selected by Gateway Redevelopment Group, a volunteer nonprofit dedicated to saving abandoned buildings in the Hamburg neighborhood.

News

Historic Davenport house and history inside destroyed in fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Sterling man faces domestic battery, home invasion charges after fleeing from police

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Iowa DOT: Dispute over I-74 Bridge could impact when it opens

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths since pandemic began

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Clinton Community School District superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago

KWQC

Demolition to start immediately after fire at Davenport historic home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose and Talya Faggart
Fire crews responded shortly after 4AM

News

Police respond to shots fired call in Burlington

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police are investigating following a shots fired incident in Burlington. Police say on Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Smith Street and South Marshall for multiple reports of shots being fired in the area.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 4,300+ coronavirus cases, 69 deaths Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
In total, IDPH is reporting 355,217 cases in the state.

News

Iowa DOT: Dispute over I-74 Bridge could impact when it opens

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Iowa DOT I-74 Project Manager told TV6 some tasks, specifically on the river, are being impacted.