Severe Weather Possible Thursday Evening?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As thunderstorms re-fire to our northwest Thursday evening there is a brief window for the threat of severe storms as the line drops into the QCA. Strong winds, hail and even an isolated tornado are on the table. You might be wondering why we have a “second” severe weather season, and why it comes around on the verge of winter. Well, it’s the opposite set up that we have during the spring months. In Spring, remember, that our region is as starting to warm up as the cold of winter retreats back to the north where it came from. As the warm air is pushing

SPRING SVR (em)

northward the cold air fights back, occasionally, and where these two air masses clash we have a persistent zone of potential severe storms. Just reverse this process in the fall. As cold air is dropping south it’s pushing against the warm air that was in place for the warmer month that’s still trying to maintain a foothold over the Midwest.

FALL SVR (em)

Again, where these two air masses collide, there can occasionally be enough sparks to ignite a few sever storms. Remember that this is a normal occurrence. And, in 2013, the devastating EF-4 tornado in Washington, Illinois took place on November 17. That’s about as deep in the season as you can get in these parts and have a tornado, let a lone and EF-4!!! We’ll be keeping a close eye on Thursday’s set-up as the

OTLK THU (em)

Storm Prediction Center has placed a large part of the QCA under a “Marginal” risk for severe storms.

