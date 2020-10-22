TV6 to air old Halloween favorites starting this weekend

(KWQC) - TV6 is here to treat you and your family this Halloween with our special block of spooky programming.

Join TV6 each weekend for classic scary movies that the whole family can enjoy.

You can revisit old favorites like The House on Haunted Hill, Night of the Living Dead, Little Shop of Horrors and more.

Then tune in to TV6 on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. for our Halloween Family Special. You’ll enjoy festive stories and activities with your friends at TV6 to get in the Halloween spirit.

The schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 24: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - The House on Haunted Hill 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - The Manster 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Werewolf in a Girl’s Dormitory 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. - Highlight Zone Special Edition (not Halloween themed, but a special presentation - TV6 Sport’s favorite stories since the pandemic started)

Saturday, Oct. 31: Noon - 1:00 p.m. - TV6 Halloween Family Special 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors

Sunday, Nov. 1: 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Night of the Living Dead



