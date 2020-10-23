Advertisement

34th annual Scott County YMCA Turkey Trot to be in-person with staggered starts

The event will be the first run/walk in the area to meet in-person amid COVID-19
The Scott County Family YMCA Turkey Trot will still meet in-person this year but it will look different.
The Scott County Family YMCA Turkey Trot will still meet in-person this year but it will look different.(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The 34th annual YMCA Turkey Trot will be held in person this year with a staggered start format.

The event will be the first run/walk in the area to meet in-person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scott County YMCA says health officials approved the plan for the event.

“We are grateful to find a safe and healthy way to have the McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot in-person,” said YMCA Turkey Trot Director Luis Leal. “So many families rely on this great Thanksgiving Day tradition, and we want everyone to be healthy and happy on that special day!”

To help ensure public safety, the event will limit large groups by having staggered starts with smaller amounts, packet pick up events throughout the month, and no pre or post race parties.

The online registration portal is open and it allows participants to choose a time slot in five minute increments.

The 1-mile event will begin at 7:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The 5-mile and 5K events will happen concurrently.

The YMCA says the event will follow local, state and CDC mandates and guidelines for safety. Runners and walkers will be spaced out in groups with social distances.

Masks will not be required for participants but staff and volunteers will be masked.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

