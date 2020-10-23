Cooler for the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Southern counties Friday afternoon have seen a 30 degree cooldown compared to Thursday! Odds are in favor for cooler temperatures to stay throughout the forecast.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Winds will calm down closer to midnight. Friday afternoon had constant cloud cover and there will be a slim chance for breaks in the clouds for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the 40s falling to the 30s by 10 PM.

SATURDAY

Temperatures will drop to the low 30s for most by morning. There will be clearing skies early Saturday before clouds increase from the north in the afternoon. Although there will be more sunshine for part of the day tomorrow, temperatures will still reach the mid-40s at best by the afternoon.

SUNDAY

Temperatures Sunday will be similar to Saturday with them starting in the 30s and reaching the mid-40s. There will be mostly cloudy skies for the day and Sunday afternoon there is the chance for a few scattered showers. The rain will transition to a mix and for some snow overnight into Monday. For now the best place for snow will be in our northwestern counties.

There is disagreement when looking at models for this period, so we will have a better look at what to expect as we enter the weekend. Either way, it will still be cool!

As of Friday afternoon, the forecast into late Sunday calls for rain south and a chance for a mix or snow to the northwest. (KWQC)

