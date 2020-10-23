Advertisement

Illinois officials report 3,800+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Friday

More than 82,000 COVID-19 tests reported in past 24 hours
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,874 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 31 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 364,033 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,418 deaths

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Adams County: 1 female 70s
  • Christian County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s
  • Clark County: 1 female 80s
  • Clinton County: 1 male 90s
  • Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s
  • DeWitt County: 1 female 70s
  • Jefferson County: 1 male 60s
  • Kane County: 1 female 70s
  • Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
  • Lake County: 1 female 70s
  • LaSalle County: 2 females 90s
  • Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Madison County: 1 female 80s
  • McLean County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
  • Sangamon County: 1 male 70s
  • Shelby County: 1 female 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
  • Vermilion County: 2 males 70s
  • Warren County: 1 male 90s
  • White County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
  • Will County: 1 female 70s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 16 – October 22 is 5.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,256 tests in Illinois for a total of 7,113,338.

As of Thursday night, 2,498 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 511 patients were in the ICU and 197 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Illinois News

Rock Island among 51 Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
This is an increase of 34 additional counties from last week.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,581 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 112,555 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.2%, and 1,617 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Sports

Quad City Steamwheelers cancel 2021 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Donia
The team says COVID-19 guidelines have restricted mass indoor gatherings.

Sports

Quad City Steamwheelers suspend operations for 2021 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Donia
The Indoor Football League announced the Quad City Steamwheelers will suspend operations for the 2021 season.

Latest News

Crime

Muscatine teenager pleads guilty in shooting that injured 16-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Hodges will be sentenced on Nov. 5.

News

Scott County YMCA: Turkey Trot to be first in-person walk/run in the area amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The 34th annual Turkey Trot will incorporate a staggered start format.

News

Burn ban lifted in Muscatine County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It was originally issued on Thursday, October 15.

Decision 2020

Super PAC misleads voters on Biden’s health care and climate change plans

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
One man contributed 90 percent of the group’s funding with a $75 Million donation.

KWQC

Snowflakes for some by Sunday evening?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Much colder temps are on tap early next week with some areas not getting out of the 30s!

News

Snowflakes for some by Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago