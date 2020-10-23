Illinois officials report 3,800+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,874 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 31 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 364,033 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,418 deaths

New deaths in Illinois:

Adams County: 1 female 70s

Christian County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s

Clark County: 1 female 80s

Clinton County: 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s

DeWitt County: 1 female 70s

Jefferson County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 female 70s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Lake County: 1 female 70s

LaSalle County: 2 females 90s

Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 female 80s

McLean County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 90s

Sangamon County: 1 male 70s

Shelby County: 1 female 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

Vermilion County: 2 males 70s

Warren County: 1 male 90s

White County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 female 70s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 16 – October 22 is 5.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,256 tests in Illinois for a total of 7,113,338.

As of Thursday night, 2,498 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 511 patients were in the ICU and 197 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

