Illinois officials report 3,800+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Friday
More than 82,000 COVID-19 tests reported in past 24 hours
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,874 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 31 additional deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 364,033 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,418 deaths
New deaths in Illinois:
- Adams County: 1 female 70s
- Christian County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s
- Clark County: 1 female 80s
- Clinton County: 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 female 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- LaSalle County: 2 females 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s
- Shelby County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Vermilion County: 2 males 70s
- Warren County: 1 male 90s
- White County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 female 70s
Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 16 – October 22 is 5.6%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,256 tests in Illinois for a total of 7,113,338.
As of Thursday night, 2,498 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 511 patients were in the ICU and 197 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
